My Oxford Year ending explained: A bittersweet tale of love and loss on Netflix Netflix’s My Oxford Year leaves viewers with an ending that’s both heartbreaking and beautiful. Here’s what Anna and Jamie’s story truly means.

New Delhi:

The era of heartbreaking love stories was joined by the Netflix film, My Oxford Year, recently. The film that features Purple Hearts fame Sofia Carson and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story actor Corey Mylchreest was released on the OTT giant on August 1, 2025.

While this love story can make you emotional, it cannot cling to the teary nerves to make you shed a tear or two. However, the question remains whether the film has a happy ending or not.

Read our full My Oxford Year movie review for insights on the story, performances, and Netflix release.​

Anna’s dream year at Oxford turns into a love story

Just like the name suggests, My Oxford Year deals with Anna's year at the dreaming city of spires. The New York-born moves to Oxford to complete her childhood dream of smelling the bibliosmia of first editions and getting a Master's degree. But the Spanish girl who has planned it all moves to a country and meets a man who literally changes the course of her life.

Anna meets Jamie, her professor, who makes her heart race faster than ever. While the two get attracted and have fun, Anna discovers that the love of her life is suffering from Cancer. With an end that is set to doom, she tries to hold on to each moment and live it for eternity. But does she get to the happy ending they deserve?

My Oxford Year ending explained: What really happened

My Oxford Year ends with a series of places being visited by Jamie and Anna. Like having a drink at Seine (Paris), a fun night in Gondola (Venice), a visit to the temple of Poseidon (Greece) and a beach day at Aegean Sea (Turkey). While one can think that somehow Jamie survived the deadly diseases and made it to the grand European tour, it's all an imagination.

Subtly, the makers show that it was just Anna who imagines Jamie with her, while she went to visit all the places that the love of her life had planned to visit. The film ends with Jamie being alive only in Anna's dreams and the girl, who wanted to go back to NY for her job, stays in Oxford and becomes a professor in a Jamie way.