Stranger Things Season 5 Teaser Out: The final fight against upside down looks intense, scarier and ghastly The makers of Netflix's most loved series, 'Stranger Things,' released the teaser of its fifth and final season on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Watch the official teaser here.

The official teaser of the much-awaited 'Stranger Things Season 5' is out now. The makers of the supernatural horror series 'Stranger Things' dropped the teaser video on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, this series features Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Maya Hawke in the lead roles.

The teaser showcases a glimpse into the final chapter of Netflix's beloved series. It shows similar faces coming together one last time to fight against the battle of dark forces of the Upside world. The 2-minute and 46-second teaser video has haunting visuals, reunions and an emotional conclusion.

It starts with a countdown from the radio station and leads to the voiceover, which can be heard as "After what we've been through, this thing, it ties us together. Foreover." Moreover, David Harbour, who is playing the role of Jim Hopper, can be seen saying, "Wherever this blood leads, I need you to fight one last time. Let's end this, Kid," to Millie Bobby Brown, who is playing the role of Eleven.

By sharing the official teaser, the official X handle of Netflix India wrote, "Code red I repeat, code red The Stranger Things 5 teaser is here!!!"

Stranger Things Season 5 to be released in three parts

It must be noted that the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' will be released in three volumes. Volume 1 of Stranger Things will be made available to stream on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas, which is December 25, and the finale will drop on New Year's Eve, i.e., December 31.

