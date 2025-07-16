8 supernatural thrillers you should watch if you liked Stranger Things Read further to know about the shows which are similar to the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things'. Also, check where you can watch these shows on OTT.

The fifth and final season of Netflix's most loved series, 'Stranger Things', is all set to hit the digital screens this year. It is significant to note that 'Stranger Things' season 5 will be released in three parts, i.e., volume 1 on November 26, volume 2 on Christmas, December 25, and the finale will hit the Netflix screens on New Year's Eve. While there's still some time before Season 5 premieres, fans of the show can enjoy these eight supernatural thrillers that offer a similar vibe to Stranger Things.

The OA

'The OA' tells the story of a girl who returns with a startling tale about dimensions after seven years. It's profoundly touching, odd, and emotional. It features Brit Marling, Scott Wilson, Jason Isaacs, Alice Krige, Emory Cohen and others in the lead roles. The mystery crime drama series is created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling.

Dark

The psychological thriller series 'Dark' tells the story of a missing child that reveals shocking secrets in this German time travel mystery. It's become very attractive and hypnotising. It features Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn, Lisa Vicari and others in the lead roles.

Locke & Key

'Locke & Key' follows three siblings who lost their house key in their home and found a magical key. This one is full of terror with monsters and hidden abilities. It stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones in the pivotal roles. You can watch it on OTT giant Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy

Seven superpowered adopted siblings attempt to stop the end of the world. Its action is packed, emotional, and enjoyable. It features Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and David Castaneda in the lead roles. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Twin Peaks

A traditional mystery. Secrets begin to surface in an odd town following the discovery of a dead schoolgirl. The star cast of the series includes Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean and Madchen Amick. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

A Quiet Place

The film 'A Quiet Place ' is about a family who struggles for survival in a world full of monsters that hunt sound. It's suspenseful and emotional. Directed by John Krasinski, the film features Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and Millicent Simmonds in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 7.5, it is available to stream on JioHotstar and Prime Video platforms.

Super 8

The conspiracy thriller film 'Super 8' is written and directed by JJ Abrams. It tells the story of a group of children who discover something while witnessing a train crash. It features Elle Fanning, AJ Michalka, and Kyle Chandler in the lead roles and is available on the Prime Video platform.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

The English-language film 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' follows the teens who discover a haunted book that makes spooky tales come to life. Every tale turns into a true nightmare. It is an ideal watch for those who enjoy the horror genre. The teen horror film 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' is directed by Andre Ovredal and features Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, and Gabriel Rush in the lead roles.

