The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 total number of episodes, cast and release date After two successful seasons, Jeremiah and Conrad are going to be reunited once again. The third season of one of the most successful series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, is here. Read further to know everything about the third season.

The first season of the love triangle drama 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', which came in the year 2022, entertained the audience a lot. This multigenerational drama revolves around the life of Bailey Conklin, who falls in love with two brothers at one time. Two successful seasons of this series have come and now the makers have shared the first two episodes of this Prime Video series.

The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 plot

The Summer I Turned Pretty series shows the story of Bailey and Jeremiah two years after their engagement. He goes back to his cousin's beach, and there he comes to know that Conrad has returned to his life. In this trailer, Bailey Jay is seen saying that when she was with Jay, everything was very easy in her life, but wherever she goes, she remembers Conrad.

The rest of the episodes will be released weekly

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3's first two episodes are out on Prime Video and now new episodes will follow each week. The series consists of 11 episodes. Hence, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3's final episode will release on September 17, 2025.

Cast and makers

This time, the story of The Summer I Turned Pretty is going to move forward with friendship, love and family bonding. This time, actors like Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jacky Chung, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Lily Donoghue, Sophia Bryant, Joe de Grand'Maison, Tanner Zagarino and Emma Ishta will be seen in the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. This season is directed by Jenny Han.

Let us tell you that the first season of this series was very much liked by the audience and it got a rating of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

