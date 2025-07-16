The Odyssey: IMAX tickets to be available for Christopher Nolan's epic a year before its release? Know here Cinemagoers seem excited about Oscar-winning Hollywood director Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey. The film will be released next year, i.e. in 2026, but its ticket booking is going to start soon.

New Delhi:

Every cinema lover waits for the films of Hollywood director Christopher Nolan. Nolan's style of making films is quite different. His films are on a very different concept, where you get to see amazing cinema. After Oppenheimer, Nolan is now bringing The Odyssey, which is going to be a Greek historical film. The Odyssey will be released next year in 2026. But its ticket booking is going to start soon. However, this will not happen in India.

Will tickets be sold in advance?

Reportedly, ticket booking for Nolan's film to be released in 2026 can be opened from two days later. That is, now fans will be able to book for Nolan's film from two days later. However, this will happen only in the US. According to news from Total Film, booking for Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey can start soon on the website of AMC and Cinemark, one of the big theatres in the US. However, complete information about this has not been revealed yet.

Although it is uncommon for a studio to sell tickets so long in advance, there is a lot of excitement for Nolan's film sequel to 2023's 'Oppenheimer,' which further solidified the director's reputation as a box office success after earning an incredible $975 million worldwide and taking home the Oscar for best picture.

When will the film be released?

Talking about the film, this film is going to be about a story based on Greek mythology. The film is currently being shot in Morocco and Sicily. Talking about the starcast, great actors like Zendaya, Tom Holland and Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal are going to be seen in the film. The film is going to be released at the box office on July 17, 2026.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Announced: Severance, Adolescence, The White Lotus lead the chart | See full list