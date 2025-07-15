Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Announced: Severance, Adolescence, The White Lotus lead the chart | See full list

The nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards are out, and shows like 'Severance', 'Adolescence', and 'The White Lotus' have received a lot of love. These popular series have bagged multiple nominations across top categories. For those who may not know, the Emmy Awards are presented by the Television Academy (also known as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences). The Television Academy Chair, including Cris Abrego, Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song, announced the nominees on July 15, 2025, at 8.30 AM PT. Here's a look at the nominations for the top categories below.
Outstanding reality competition program
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- The Amazing Race
- The Traitors
- Top Chef
Outstanding talk series
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding drama series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Zach Cherry, Severence
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Patricia Arquette, Severence
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting lead actress in a comedy series
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding limited series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
- Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Emmy Awards 2025 date and time
It is significant to note that the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place at Peacock Theater in LA on September 15, 2025, at 5:30 am IST.
Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal to make his Hollywood debut with this film | Deets Inside