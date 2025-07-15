Vidyut Jammwal to make his Hollywood debut with this film | Deets Inside Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal will be seen as 'Dhalsim' in the upcoming Hollywood film. The film also stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, and others in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is best known for his roles in films like 'Commando', 'Khuda Haafiz', 'Force' and others, is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the film 'Street Fighter'. The most anticipated film, 'Street Fighter', is directed by Kitao Sakurai and written by Dalan Musson. Read further to know more details about this film.

Vidyut Jammwal bags role in Hollywood film 'Street Fighter'

The 44-year-old actor Vidyut Jammwal, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 film 'Force', where he played the role of 'Vishnu Reddy, will make his Hollywood debut with the film 'Street Fighter'. The film is based on the popular video game 'Street Fighter'.

About the 'Street Fighter' game

For those who may not know, 'Street Fighter' is a popular series of fighting video games developed and published by Capcom, with the first game released in 1987. It gained widespread recognition with 1991's 'Street Fighter II', which revolutionised one-on-one playing. The latest edition of the game was 'Street Fighter 6', which was released in June 2023, and it won the award for best fighting game at the Game Awards 2023.

About Street Fighter's cast

In this Hollywood film, Vidyut Jammwal will be seen playing the role of 'Dhalsim', a yogi and a fundamentally peaceful man with fire-spitting abilities who fights to support his family. Besides Jammwal, the film stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo as Ken, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Orville Peck as Vega, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, 50 Cent as Balrog, Hirooki Goto as E Honda and David Dastmalchian as M Bison in the lead roles.

For the unversed, the director of the film 'Kitao Sakurai' is a well-known Japanese-American writer and director who is best known for his work in films like 'Bad Trip', 'The Passage', and 'Aardvark'.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: HBO series Harry Potter: Makers share first look as production kicks off, know release date