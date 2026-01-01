Stranger Things Season 5 finale X review: What fans liked and disliked Netflix’s Stranger Things ends with a two-hour finale. As Season 5 concludes, fans have taken to X to share emotional, divided reactions to the series-ending episode.

New Delhi:

Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things finally came to an end with the release of the finale episode of its final season, Stranger Things 5, which has a runtime of over two hours. The episode premiered on January 1, 2026, in India. Fans had been eagerly awaiting the finale of the beloved series, which first aired in 2016.

Those who have watched the last episode, titled The Roadside Up, have been sharing their reactions on platform X (formerly Twitter). Did the season finale of the Duffer Brothers’ show impress viewers? Read on for the X review.

Stranger Things 5 finale X review: Fans share mixed reactions

So far, the Stranger Things Season 5 finale has received mixed reactions from fans. Some viewers enjoyed the overall episode but were disappointed with certain characters’ endings. One X user wrote, "SPOILER FREE Stranger Things Finale Review Overall id give it an 8/10 Loved a lot, strongly disliked some decisions when it comes to characters endings But for the most part, I feel as though the climaxes of the finale absolutely delivered The epilogue… was a bit messy (sic)."

Another added, "stranger things finale review I did in fact cry my eyes out because I love these characters so much and I did enjoy how things wrapped up but that was one of the WORST cases of queerbaiting possible like are we for real :( (sic)."

Some fans were unhappy with how the lead character Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, was handled. One X post read, "okay. quick review of stranger things finale before i let the interest influence my opinions. -overall, it was good. the mind flayer scene was diabolical -i did not personally like el’s ending at all. her whole arc was about friendship and even if alive, she ended up alone (sic)."

Stranger Things Season 5 release strategy explained

This time, the creators used a three-part release strategy, splitting the final season across major holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, with Volumes 1, 2, and the finale (Volume 3), which also had a limited theatrical release.

