New Year OTT releases 2026: What to watch on Netflix, MX Player on December 31, January 1 Staying in this New Year? From thrillers and documentaries to global finales, here’s a quick guide to the OTT releases dropping as 2025 ends and 2026 begins.

As the year winds down, the 'New Year, New Me' energy usually starts with a solid binge-watch session. If you’re planning to stay in and avoid the holiday traffic, some pretty heavy-hitting titles are dropping on New Year's Eve to keep you company.

Here is a quick rundown of the Hindi OTT releases you can catch as we head into 2026.

New Year OTT releases to watch as 2025 ends

1) Eko

Originally a Malayalam mystery thriller, the Hindi version is set to drop alongside the original on the final day of the year. The story is set in the misty, isolated hills of Kaattukunnu and involves a legendary dog breeder who went missing years ago. It’s a slow-burning, atmospheric watch - perfect for a chilly December night. It was released on December 31, 2025, on Netflix.

2) Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery

This has been one of the most talked-about shows of late 2025. Starring Karan Tacker as the real-life paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari, the series explores his most famous cases. Unlike typical horror, it focuses on psychological tension and realism. It’s a great pick if you want to enter the New Year with some spine-chilling vibes. The full season is now streaming on MX Player.

3) Stranger Things 5 finale episode

The sci-fi series is a global phenomenon, with the finale episode dropping on January 1, 2026. If you have a holiday on the first day of the year, what better way to ring in the New Year than with a cup of hot cocoa and the finale episode of Stranger Things 5?

4) The Good Doctor

Dr Shaun Murphy is back, bringing a familiar blend of high-stakes surgeries and busy days at the hospital. The show is expected to continue navigating the emotional and social complexities of a doctor. The show releases on January 1, 2026, on Netflix.

5) Love From 9 To 5

This breezy romantic comedy follows two ambitious professionals who share an unexpected night, only to wake up and realise they are competing for the same coveted position. As rivalry turns into romance, the film seamlessly blends office politics with personal chemistry. You can watch it on January 1, 2026, on Netflix.

6) My Korean Boyfriend

Blending romance with reality, this docu-series explores what happens when online relationships meet the real world. It follows the lives of Brazilian women travelling to Seoul to meet their long-distance partners, only to realise that cultural differences and everyday realities can be far more complicated than what appears digitally. This, too, releases on January 1, 2026, on Netflix.

7) Bad Boy Billionaires: India

If you have followed the previous three episodes of the Bad Boy Billionaires docu-series on Netflix, you are in for a New Year treat. The fourth and one of the most controversial episodes of the series, based on the Satyam Scandal, has finally been released after a five -year delay. You can watch it on Netflix.

Which OTT show are you planning to watch on New Year's Eve?

