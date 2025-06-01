Stranger Things 5: Eleven and others return to Hawkins for final battle, know about the twist in release date The American TV series Stranger Things season 5 will hit our Netflix screens very soon. But there is a twist in its release. Scroll further to know about it.

The popular American series 'Stranger Things' will soon be out with its fifth season. After a long wait, the release date of its fifth and final season has been revealed. Since season 4 in 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting for the finale of this science-fiction horror drama. Netflix has announced the release date through a special promo video, which also has a big twist hidden.

The twist of the final season of Stranger Things season 5

Netflix has shared a great 2-minute promo video on YouTube. At the beginning of the video, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is seen talking about the dangerous night, which the group wants to forget. But the old difficulties again came in front of them. The video shows glimpses from the first season till now, which is making the fans excited and emotional.

When and how will the final season come?

The final season of 'Stranger Things', named 'The Final Season', will be released in three parts. Volume 1 will be streamed on November 26, 2025. Volume 2 will be released on the occasion of Christmas, while the last volume will be released on New Year 2026. With this, this iconic series will reach its end. This time, fans will see Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Dustin, Lucas, Max, Jonathan Byers and Steve Harrington together for the last time.

When did the series start?

'Stranger Things' is a science-fiction and horror drama series, which won the hearts of the audience with its first season on July 15, 2016. The second season was released in October 2017, the third in July 2019 and the fourth season in two parts in 2022. Now the final season will come in three parts. The twist shown in the promo has raised questions among the fans. Will Eleven's powers increase further? Or will a new mystery be revealed?

The promo has made fans emotional. People are commenting on social media that this season will bring the biggest twist ever. The makers have promised to make the story more exciting this time. The episodes of the final season will be out from November 2025.

