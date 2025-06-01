Squid Game S3: Third and final season's trailer is out now, know its release date and cast here There is great news for the fans of the 'Squid Game' web series. The makers have released the trailer for its third and final season. Along with this, its release date has also been announced.

New Delhi:

The last two seasons of the 'Squid Game' franchise got a lot of love from the audience. Now the trailer of its third and final season of this hit Korean series has also been released, while its release date has also been announced. A tremendous fight scene has been shown in its trailer. For the unversed, Squid Game is one of the highest-rated Korean dramas and is coming to an end with its third and final season. On Sunday, the makers released the official trailer of the third part.

Squid Game season 3 trailer is out now

OTT platform Netflix on Sunday launched the trailer of the third and final season of 'Squid Game' on its Instagram. This trailer shows a terrifying fight between Khiladi 456, Seong Gi-hun and an unknown front man. At the same time, in this season, Gi-Hun is still in shock from the death of his friend Jung Bae, and he is seen clashing with the guards. Also, he can be seen repeatedly asking the guards, 'Why didn't you kill me? Why did you keep me alive? Its last season is going to give a lot of thrill to the audience.

This season will be released on this day

The third and final season of 'Squid Game' will stream on Netflix from June 27. This web series is produced, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Talking about the cast of this season, apart from Lee Jung-jae as Gi-Hun, it includes actors like Lee Byung-Hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang A-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David and Roh Jae-won.

Social media reactions

As soon as the trailer and release date of the third season of 'Squid Game' came out, the audience seemed overjoyed. One user wrote that he can't wait for it. Another user said that the 'Squid Game' series is one of the best series in the world. Apart from this, another comment read, 'Very excited for this new season.'

