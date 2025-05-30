'The Trunk' to 'Train to Busan', 6 highest-rated films, shows of Squid Game actor Gong Yoo on IMBb Take a look at the six highest-rated films and series of Squid Game actor Gong Yoo on IMDb. Also, find out where you can watch these movies and shows online.

New Delhi:

South Korean actor Gong Yoo is known for his versatile acting and has featured in several critically acclaimed films and shows in his acting career so far. The actor was last seen in the hit Korean television drama 'Squid Game' alongside Lee Jung-jae, Greg Chun and Tom Choi. In this article, let's take a look at the six highest-rated Korean dramas and movies of Gong Yoo on IMDb.

The Trunk

The psychological drama Korean drama 'The Trunk' tells the story of a contract marriage and a secret marriage service. The show features

Seo Hyeon-jin, Gong Yoo and Jung Yun-Ha in the lead roles. Critics have given this series 7 out of 10 stars on IMDb. It is available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Train to Busan

Gong Yoo was featured in the zombie horror film 'Train to Busan', and his performance in the film was loved by the viewers. Besides Gong Yoo, the film features Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok and Ma Dong-seok in the lead roles. The story is about a train journey which turns into a nightmare when a zombie virus breaks out on that train, which was travelling from Seoul to Busan. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this film has an IMDb rating of 7.6 and is available to stream on OTT platforms Prime Video and JioHotstar.

The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince

The Korean drama 'The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince' features Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun-hye and Lee Sun-kyun in the lead roles. This show revolves around the story of a tomboyish woman who was mistaken for a man. The plot continues when her male boss starts developing feelings for her. With an IMDb rating of 8.1, this K-drama can be watched on Netflix.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

The romantic comedy Korean drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' has an IMDb rating of 8.6. This series features Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, Lee El, Jo Woo-jin and Kim Byeong-cheol in the lead roles. It is available to stream on Netflix.

The Age of Shadows

Gong Yoo is best known for his role in the 2016 film 'The Age of Shadows'. The action thriller film revolves around the story of Korean resistance fighters who smuggle explosives to destroy facilities managed by Japanese forces. It features Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, Song Kang-ho, Han Ji-min, Park Hee-soon, and Jeon Yeo-been in the lead roles.

Squid Game

The mystery thriller Korean series 'Squid Game' was well-received by the viewers at the time of its release. It is a story of a hundred players who were in desperate need of money and received a strange invitation to play several games to win a large cash prize. It has an IMDb rating of 8 and can be watched on the OTT platform Netflix. In this series, Gong Yoo played the role of Ddakji Man. The star cast of this Kdrama includes Lee Jung-jae, Greg Chun, Tom Choi, Wi Ha-joon, Hoyeon, Park Hae-soo and Jo Yuri in the lead roles.

Also Read: Descendants of the Sun to Vincenzo, 5 highest rated Kdramas of Song Joong-ki