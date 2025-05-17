Descendants of the Sun to Vincenzo, 5 highest rated Kdramas of Song Joong-ki Take a look at the five highest-rated Korean drama series of South Korean actor Song Joong-ki on IMDb. Also, know where you can watch these Korean dramas online.

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has made his name in the entertainment industry with his versatile acting. Over the years, he has featured in several critically acclaimed and highly rated dramas that define his depth and talent. Take a look at his five highest-rated Korean dramas on IMDb, which are available for streaming on various OTT platforms.

Descendants of the Sun

The Korean show 'Descendants of the Sun' is a comedy-drama television series which tells the story of a surgeon and a special forces officer. It features Song Joong-kiSong Hye-kyoJin Goo in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 8.2, this Korean drama is available to stream on the OTT streaming platform Netflix.

Arthdal Chronicles

The Korean show 'Arthdal Chronicles' is an action drama series which shows the birth of civilisation and nations in ancient times. It stars Kim Ok-bin, Jang Dong-gun, Yoon Sa-bong, Park Hae-joon and Song Joong-ki in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 8.2, it is available on the OTT giant Netflix.

Reborn Rich

Reborn Rich is a story of a loyal employee who gets framed for stealing is murdered by his employees, and then reborn as their youngest son. It has an IMDb rating of 8 and features Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min and Jo Han-chul in pivotal roles. This Korean drama can be watched on the Viki platform.

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Sungkyunkwan Scandal has an IMDb rating of 7.8, and it features Park Min-young, Park Yoo-chun, Yoo Ah-in and Song Joong-ki in the lead roles. The romantic comedy Korean drama tells the story of a girl named Kim Yoon-hee (played by Park Min-young) who disguises herself as a boy to work and provide for her family. This series won the Bronze Medal at the New York International Film and TV Festival for the Best Mini-Series and is available for streaming on the Viki platform.

Vincenzo

Vincenzo is an action drama Korean drama which revolves around the story of a Korean-Italian Mafia lawyer who returns to Korea after his boss dies. It stars Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, and Taecyeon in the lead roles. For the unversed, the series won the Asian Television Award for Best Drama Series in 2021. Critics have given this Kdrama 8.4 stars out of 10 on IMDb. It can be watched on Netflix.

