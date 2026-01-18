Steal series release date: Sophie Turner’s Prime Video thriller cast, plot and episodes Sophie Turner returns with Steal, a six-episode thriller series. Here’s everything about its plot, cast, release date, episodes and where to watch it online.

Steal is an upcoming six-episode thriller series starring Sophie Turner in the lead role. Presented as a tense social drama, the series delves into themes such as the value of money, crime, rising inflation and the dilemmas that arise when lives are at stake.

Ahead of the release of Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner's comeback show, let's have a look at its plot, cast and other details.

What is Steal about?

The series depicts a world where desperation clashes with greed, and everyday life takes a turn from which there is no return. The 2-minute 20-second trailer shows Turner as Zara, an ordinary office worker having a boring day. While joking with her colleagues about escaping the boredom, Zara is unaware that her life is about to change in a matter of moments.

Her peace is shattered when a group of masked gunmen storm into the office and give Zara and her colleagues a dangerous ultimatum: raise 4 billion or face deadly consequences. A terrifying atmosphere ensues, where fear, moral compromise and the instinct for survival take over, transforming Zara's ordinary life into the worst period of her life.

When and where will Steal be released?

Announcing the release, the streaming platform shared the show's poster on Instagram with the caption, 'There's no turning back now. Steal premieres on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, 2026.'

Turner's show Steal will stream om Prime Video from Wednesday, January 21.

Steal cast and crew

Along with Sophie Turner, the series also stars Archie Madekwe as Luke and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DCI Reece. Steel is directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, and produced by Greg Brenman, Becky De Souza, Sam Miller, Nuala O'Leary (series producer), and Vivian Kenny. All six episodes promise to deliver a gripping thriller.

