India rich in funds, poor in 'honest leaders' for rural upliftment: Nitin Gadkari

Vidisha:

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari delivered a address in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, on Saturday (January 17), emphasising that India's real challenge lies not in funding but in committed leadership for villages, the poor, and farmers. Speaking at an event alongside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he invoked mythology and outlined bold visions for farmer empowerment and national growth.

No funds shortage, but a leadership deficit

Gadkari asserted that the nation boasts ample resources, likening his capacity to provide for the masses to the mythical "Draupadi ki thali"- the endless vessel from the Mahabharata's Akshaya Patra, gifted by Krishna to feed endless visitors during the Pandavas' exile.

"There is no dearth of money in this country. There is no shortage of funds. There is a need for political leaders to work honestly for villages, the poor and farmers," he declared. He reiterated that development stalls due to a lack of dedicated workers, not money.

Infrastructure boost: Rs 4,400 crore road projects launched

The event marked a milestone with the inauguration and foundation stone laying for eight road projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Vidisha. Gadkari promised full central support, approving new initiatives totaling about Rs 1 lakh crore for Madhya Pradesh's growth. He highlighted ongoing national highway work worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the state under his ministry, positioning MP as a frontrunner in agriculture with its famed basmati rice and sharbati wheat.

Farmer-first mission: From Annadata to Urjadata

Turning to agrarian woes, Gadkari shared his personal pledge, 90 per cent of his efforts target farmers, inspired by over 10,000 suicides in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. "I have dedicated my life to ensuring that farmers do not commit suicide. I have made it my mission," he said.

He urged transforming farmers from mere "annadata" (food providers) into "urjadata" (energy providers), producing ethanol, aviation fuel, and bitumen. Nagpur farmers already generate ethanol, reducing India's Rs 22 lakh crore fossil fuel import bill. Rising incomes, he added, would stem rural exodus.

Waste to wealth and global ambitions

Gadkari showcased innovation, noting Nagpur's Rs 300 crore revenue from selling treated toilet water. "If the country had the right leaders, even waste could be turned into wealth," he quipped.

Under PM Narendra Modi's vision, India aims to become the world's third-largest economy and eventually the strongest. He praised Indian talent: software engineers with "mathematical genes" impressing leaders like Japan's PM, and Indians comprising six in ten doctors in the US and UK. "Knowledge is power, strength and energy. This is our future." Praising Chouhan's farmer welfare work and Yadav's leadership, Gadkari envisioned a progressive, prosperous Madhya Pradesh.