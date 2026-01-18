EU warns of 'dangerous downward spiral' after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland; calls emergency meeting US President Donald Trump said that he has decided to impose 10 per cent tariffs on several nations, including the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany and The Netherlands, for opposing his plan to take control of Greenland. The tariffs will come into effect from February 1.

Hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 10 per cent tariffs on Denmark and other European Union countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that such measures would undermine transatlantic relations and risk triggering a dangerous downward spiral.

Expressing full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland, von der Leyen emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences between NATO allies rather than escalating trade tensions.

'Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations': EU

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US," she said in a post on X.

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," she added.

European Union calls emergency meeting

The European Union has also called an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the proposed tariffs, France24 reported, citing an official.

Ursula von der Leyen reiterated that the EU remains committed to upholding international law and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Denmark, underscoring the bloc’s united stance amid rising tensions over the tariff threat.

"Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. They are essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole. We have consistently underlined our shared transatlantic interest in peace and security in the Arctic, including through NATO," she said.

She further clarified that the recent deployment of troops in Greenland by EU countries is part of a pre-coordinated Danish exercise and "poses no threat to anyone."

Trump imposes 10% tariffs on Denmark, UK, France and others

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has decided to impose 10 per cent tariffs on several nations, including the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany and The Netherlands, for opposing his plan to take control of Greenland. The tariffs will come into effect from February 1.

In a long post on Truth Social, the 79-year-old Republican president also warned of 25 per cent tariffs from June 1 if a deal is not reached for "the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland". He also justified his plan, pointing out that China and Russia want to seize control of Greenland, and Denmark cannot do a thing about it.

"We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake!" Trump said.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%," he added.

Trump has been adamant about acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns. He's even threatened to impose tariffs on countries opposing the move, sparking protests in Denmark and Greenland. The US claims Greenland's strategic location and mineral resources are vital to its security, but Denmark and Greenland's leaders have rejected the idea, emphasising their right to self-determination.

