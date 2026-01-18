Box Office [January 17, 2026]: Dhurandhar remains steady; Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu fail to impress Dhurandhar is still showing its strength at the box office even 44 days after its release. Let's find out how much new releases like Rahu Ketu and Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected on Saturday.

New Delhi:

The magic of the film Dhurandhar continues to captivate audiences. The film recently joined the Rs 800 crore club. This film has given tough competition to many films released so far. While Prabhas' The Raja Saab failed to do so, new releases like Ikkis, Rahu Ketu and Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos also trued their luck at the box office.

Let's find out how much these films earned on Saturday, January 17, 2026 and came out ahead in the collection race.

Did Dhurandhar benefit from the weekend?

According to Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar earned Rs 3.00 crore on Saturday, its forty-fourth day of release. The film had earned Rs 1.75 crore on Friday. ​​Thus, it has increased its collection over the weekend. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 821.35 crore in India.

How much did The Raja Saab earn on its ninth day?

There was considerable hype surrounding South superstar Prabhas's film The Raja Saab before its release. But in just 9 days, its collection has dropped significantly. On Saturday, it collected Rs 2.86 crore, while on Friday it earned Rs 3.5 crore. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 136.61 crore. The film has certainly joined the 100 crore club.

New films fail to make an impact

New films were released on Friday to compete with The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar. Aamir Khan's production's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos earned Rs 1.50 crore on Saturday, whereas Rahu Ketu starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, failed to impress the audiences on the weekend and minted only Rs 1.60 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 will also be released soon

Following the success of Dhurandhar, the makers had announced its second part. The sequel to Dhurandhar will be released on March 19, 2026. Ranveer Singh's film will clash with Yash' Toxic.

