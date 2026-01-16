Bridgerton Season 4 early review out: Netflix show leaves fans impressed after Paris premiere

The romantic drama Bridgerton is gearing up for the release of its fourth instalment this month. The makers recently hosted a grand premiere in Paris, and early reactions suggest the Netflix series continues to charm its audience.
For the unversed, Netflix's show will release in two parts, the first on January 29, 2026, and the second on February 26, 2026. Read on to find out how viewers reacted to first episode of the show.
Bridgerton Season 4 episode 1 early review out
Influencer Mrunal Panchal Sharma, who attended the grand premiere, shared her review of the first episode on Instagram. She wrote in her stories, "Saw the first episode of Season 4, and let me tell you! THE EPISODE IS INSANEEEEEE! I’m so excited for this season @bridgertonnetflix @netflix @netflix_in (sic)."
Bridgerton Season 4: Number of episodes and titles
The fourth instalment of Bridgerton consists of eight episodes, with four episodes releasing in each part. Take a look at the episode titles below:
Part 1 -
- Episode 1: The Waltz
- Episode 2: Time Transfixed
- Episode 3: The Field Next to the Other Road
- Episode 4: An Offer from a Gentleman
Part 2 -
- Episode 5: Yes or No
- Episode 6: The Passing Winter
- Episode 7: The Beyond
- Episode 8: Dance in the Country
Bridgerton Season 4: Trailer and cast details
The makers dropped the official trailer of Bridgerton Season 4 on December 25, 2025. This season is based on Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman and focuses on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his romance with a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball.
Talking about the cast, Bridgerton Season 4 features Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton and others.
Also Read: Bridgerton Season 4 trailer gives a sneak peek into Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's love story | Watch