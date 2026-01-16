Bridgerton Season 4 early review out: Netflix show leaves fans impressed after Paris premiere Bridgerton Season 4 is set to release soon on Netflix, and the first review for Episode 1 are out. Attendees of the grand premiere praised the first episode, even calling it 'insane.'

The romantic drama Bridgerton is gearing up for the release of its fourth instalment this month. The makers recently hosted a grand premiere in Paris, and early reactions suggest the Netflix series continues to charm its audience.

For the unversed, Netflix's show will release in two parts, the first on January 29, 2026, and the second on February 26, 2026. Read on to find out how viewers reacted to first episode of the show.

Bridgerton Season 4 episode 1 early review out

Influencer Mrunal Panchal Sharma, who attended the grand premiere, shared her review of the first episode on Instagram. She wrote in her stories, "Saw the first episode of Season 4, and let me tell you! THE EPISODE IS INSANEEEEEE! I’m so excited for this season @bridgertonnetflix @netflix @netflix_in (sic)."

Bridgerton Season 4: Number of episodes and titles

The fourth instalment of Bridgerton consists of eight episodes, with four episodes releasing in each part. Take a look at the episode titles below:

Part 1 -

Episode 1: The Waltz

Episode 2: Time Transfixed

Episode 3: The Field Next to the Other Road

Episode 4: An Offer from a Gentleman

Part 2 -

Episode 5: Yes or No

Episode 6: The Passing Winter

Episode 7: The Beyond

Episode 8: Dance in the Country

Bridgerton Season 4: Trailer and cast details

The makers dropped the official trailer of Bridgerton Season 4 on December 25, 2025. This season is based on Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman and focuses on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his romance with a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball.

Talking about the cast, Bridgerton Season 4 features Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton and others.

