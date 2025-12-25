Bridgerton Season 4 trailer gives a sneak peek into Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's love story | Watch Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts with Part 1 premiering on Netflix on January 29 and Part 2 on February 26.

The makers of Netflix’s Bridgerton has released the official trailer for Season 4, confirming that the hit Regency-era drama will return in two parts in early 2026. The first four episodes are scheduled to premiere on 29 January 2026, with the remaining four following on 26 February 2026.

The trailer centres on a fresh romance built at a masquerade ball, between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, promising the period drama’s trademark blend of scandal, social intrigue and sweeping romance.

Bridgerton season 4 plot: What the trailer reveals

Bridgerton Season 4 adapts Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer From a Gentleman and shifts the spotlight to Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson). In the trailer, Benedict is noticed as he attends his mother Lady Violet’s masquerade ball, as there he comes across the beguiling ‘Lady in Silver,’ a mysterious woman Benedict instantly falls for under the light of the moonlit ball. Her identity has not been disclosed yet, which marks the start of a romantic fairy tale as Benedict sets out to find the identity of this mysterious woman among the sophisticated society.

It becomes clear that the woman is actually Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha), a clever housemaid caught up in the rigid social structures that define her time. Season 4’s plot is expected to explore themes of class, identity and emotional growth as Benedict and Sophie’s relationship deepens in the world of ton rituals and expectations.

Watch the trailer here:

Bridgerton season 4 cast

Alongside lead Benedict and his mysterious love interest Sophie, several series regulars return. These include Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte. Veteran narrator Julie Andrews is also confirmed to reprise her role as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

New additions include Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun and actresses Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei as her daughters, who are poised to add fresh drama to the social season.

Jonathan Bailey and Simon Ashley's return

While Bridgerton seasons traditionally centre on a different Bridgerton sibling’s love story, Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton remains part of the ensemble in Season 4. Bailey, who starred as Anthony in earlier seasons and confirmed his ongoing involvement, has said he’s committed to the world of Bridgerton and supportive of its evolving stories, even if his character no longer leads the narrative.

In Bridgerton season 4, he will be joined by his on screen wife Simon Ashley. However, makers have kept their apperance entire secret in the trailer.

Bridgerton season 4 makers

The series is produced by Shondaland with Jess Brownell as showrunner, maintaining the creative continuity that has defined Bridgerton since its 2020 debut. Past seasons have drawn significant viewership, with Season 3 breaking streaming records and contributing to the show’s renewal through Season 6.

