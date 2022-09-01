South Movies on OTT this September: My Dear Bootham, Vikrant Rona and many more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRRABHUDEVA,@KICHCHASUDEEPA Vikrant Rona, the Dear Bootham OTT Releases

South Movies on OTT this September: This month would be fun for all the south movie fans. The OTT platforms will be flooded with some of the best thrillers and comedy dramas. With the ease of sitting back at your home and having popcorn with your loved ones, OTT has brought an ease in watching movies. Nowadays, even most of the producers are sailing their boat on OTTs only and it is also coming out to be a big earning point. So let's see what all the OTT platforms have for us on its platter.

Here are a few upcoming South Indian movies coming on OTT this September:

1. Sundari Gardens

It is a subtle love drama between an English teacher and a school librarian. Directed by Charlie Davis, the story revolves around the struggle between the two love birds and the social obstacle faced by Sundari. Neeraj Madhav will be playing the lead role and Aparna Madhav will be seen as the love interest. This movie is scheduled to release on September 2 on Sony LIV.

2. Kaatteri

This horror comedy features Sonam Bajwa, Vaibhav, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Directed by Deekay, the movie is about a gangster's minor crimes to avoid outrage but without knowing that they have entered a haunted village. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on September 2.

3. My Dear Bootham

In this movie we can see Prabhu deva donning the character of a genie. The director's hat is worn by N. Raghavan and Ramya Nambisan can be seen portraying an pivotal role. The story showcases a kid's fantasy. The movie is set to release on September 2 on ZEE 5.

4. Vikrant Rona

This movie has already mastered on the big screen for being a massive success. Its box office collection was worth 200 crores.The action-adventure thriller starring Kichcha Sudeep is a true roller costar. The handsome hunk will be seen sharing the screen with the hot div Jacqueline Fernandez along with Neetha Ashok and Nirup Bhandari. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie will be streaming on Zee 5 on September 2.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha's latest pics from Ganesh Chaturthi remind netizens of Tara Sutaria

Also Read: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen NOT divorcing, couple says 'daughter's happiness is number one priority'

Latest Web Series News