Songs of Paradise trailer out: Prime Video's musical is all about Zeba's journey to Noor Begum | Watch Saba Azad and Soni Razdan will be seen next in Songs of Paradise. Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer of this upcoming film on Monday.

New Delhi:

The trailer of the film 'Songs of Paradise' has been released today on Monday. This film is based on the life of Kashmir's first female singer, Noor Begum. Saba Azad and Soni Razdan will be seen playing the younger and older versions of the legendary singer.

Also known as Raj Begum had to fight a long battle to become the first nightingale of Kashmir. The upcoming Prime Video film is based on the same plot.

Padma Shri Noor Begum's biopic is gearing up for its release

The story of the film is based on Padma Shri-awarded Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, who was also known as the 'Melody Queen' of Kashmir. The trailer gives a glimpse of her struggle, which made her a popular singer. It was a time when women were not allowed to sing in Kashmir. But then Raj Begum started this journey with a changed name, faced opposition and then reached the pinnacle of success with dedication and hard work.

Soni Razdan and Saba Azad in lead roles

In the film, Soni Razdan and Saba Azad both play the role of Raj Begum and show different time periods. At the beginning of the trailer, a person asks Noor Begum (Soni Razdan) about her story. She says, 'What will you do with my story?' Mismatched actor Taaruk Raina says, 'It is very important to convey your story to the people.'

Later, we see Zeba (Saba Azad) is engrossed in singing, while the mother is worried about her daughter's marriage. In the next frame, we see her Ustaad (Shishir Sharma) saying, 'If you are ready to work hard, then I am ready to teach you'. The second half of the trailer is all about opposition and rejection and a fight back to her right. The trailer ends with Zain Khan Durrani saying, 'You're not just a singer, you're a storm, a change, Zeba'.

Watch the Songs of Paradise trailer here:

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shafat Qazi, Danish Renzu, and Kassim Jagmagia, the film is directed by Danish Renju. Songs of Paradise will stream on Prime Video from August 29.

Also Read: Inspector Zende trailer [WATCH]: Manoj Bajpayee hunts Jim Sarbh in thrilling cat-and-mouse chase