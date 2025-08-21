Songs of Paradise: Prime Video announces new movie starring Soni Razdan and Saba Azad | Deets inside Bollywood actress Soni Razdan and Saba Azad will be next seen in Prime Video's film 'Songs of Paradise'. The makers of the film dropped its first-look motion poster on Thursday, along with its release date.

New Delhi:

Prime Video on Thursday announced its upcoming film 'Songs of Paradise' featuring veteran actress Soni Razdan along with versatile actress Saba Azad. The film showcases Kashmir’s rich musical legacy and brings to life a remarkable, lesser-known true story of resilience and independence.

Produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, the film 'Songs of Paradise' is going to hit the digital screens on August 29, 2025. The makers of the film shared its first look motion poster on Instagram with the caption that reads, "from the echoes of Kashmir, rises an unforgettable voice #SongsOfParadiseOnPrime, Aug 29."

Songs of Paradise cast

Talking about the cast of Prime Video's new movie, Soni Razdan and Saba Azad can be seen playing the role of Noor Begum in two different time periods. Besides them, actors like Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey can be seen playing key roles.

About the film 'Songs of Paradise'

The movie 'Songs of Paradise' is the timeless tale of a champion and torchbearer for artists from the culturally rich land of Kashmir, layered with emotion, heritage, and hope. Director and writer Danish Renzu added "Songs of Paradise is a heartfelt tribute to Padma Shri recipient Raj Begum, the first female voice at Radio Kashmir. The film tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines. It is the story of a woman who dared to dream when dreaming itself was an unspoken taboo.

He further added, "Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast. Thanks to Prime Video, audiences across the world will now be able to witness her story, one that has long deserved a place of pride."

