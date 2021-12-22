Shehnaaz Gill in Lucifer to Sonu Sood in Mimi, Netflix playback 2021 has ultimate comic crossovers; watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX INDIA Shehnaaz Gill in Lucifer to Sonu Sood in Mimi, Netflix playback 2021 has ultimate comic crossovers

As the year 2021 comes to a close, Netflix unveiled its Playback 2021 clip, featuring some of the most enjoyed shows and movies of this year. But this came with one small twist- by introducing a new character in those epic scenes, with special appearances by Indian actors and celebrities like Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, Sonu Sood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Tanmay Bhat among many others. The clip featured popular series and films such as 'Squid Game', 'Dhamaka', 'Jagame Thandhiram', 'Money Heist', 'Sex Education', 'Mimi', 'Lucifer', 'The White Tiger', 'Red Notice' and 'Stranger Things'.

Some of these epic crossovers included Tanmay Bhat making a hostage vlog in 'Money Heist', Sima Taparia busy matchmaking between Otis and Maeve in 'Sex Education', Shehnaaz Gill's comic lament in front of Lucifer and Sonu Sood offering financial, educational and medical assistance for Mimi's child.

Sharing the exciting clip, the makers wrote in the caption, "Bhai yeh kis multiverse mein aa gaye hum. The best of 2021 was better with you. We’ll see you in 2022! Next episode?"

Take a look here:

With these and more, the clip concluded with a hope for more such fun and remarkable series and films in 2022.

