Shark Tank India Season 5 premieres today: Episode 1 time and judges Shark Tank India Season 5 premieres January 5 with a refreshed judges panel. Here’s who’s returning, which new Sharks are joining, and where you can watch the show.

Shark Tank India is gearing up for its return with Season 5, set to premiere on January 5, 2026. Over the years, the business reality show has moved well beyond being just another reality format. It has turned into a platform where India’s startup dreams unfold, giving viewers a ringside view of how investors judge ideas, people and long-term potential.

The new season sticks to the format audiences are already comfortable with. Founders from across the country will go through a strict selection process before stepping into the tank to pitch their businesses. What adds to the buzz this time is the mix of familiar faces and fresh names on the panel. Ahead of the premiere, here’s a look at who’s returning and who’s joining the tank for the first time.

Shark Tank India Season 5: When and where to watch

The fifth season of Shark Tank India will stream from January 5, 2026. The episode will stream today at 10 pm on SonyLiv and Sony Entertainment Television.

Shark Tank India Season 5: Who are the judges?

Several well-known Sharks are back for the new season. Aman Gupta returns once again, along with Namita Thapar, eyewear entrepreneur Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal.

Entrepreneurs who joined the show in later seasons will also remain on the panel. Ritesh Agarwal, whose journey as a young startup founder has inspired thousands, is part of Season 5. Amit Jain joined the show in Season 2 - he returns with his experience of building tech-driven platforms. Kunal Bahl continues as a Shark, along with Viraj Bahl, who joined in Season 4.

Season 5 will also introduce new faces. Mohit Yadav joins the panel after building skincare brand Minimalist, which was later acquired by Hindustan Unilever. Shaily Mehrotra also comes on board this season, brings experience from the dermatology-backed skincare space. The new Shark lineup further includes Hardik Kothiya, a notable name in India’s renewable energy sector, and Kanika Tekriwal, who has played a key role in shaping the country’s private aviation market.

