Shark Tank India judges list: Who's returning, who's new in Season 5?

Shark Tank India is all set to return with its much-awaited Season 5 on January 5, 2026, and buzz around the show is steadily building up. Over the years, the series has grown beyond the tag of a reality show, becoming a space where India’s startup ambitions play out on screen, and viewers get a closer look at how investors weigh risk, potential and people.

The upcoming season will continue with the format audiences are familiar with. Start-up founders from across the nation will face a rigorous screening process before entering the tank to pitch their ideas. This season, the panel includes both familiar faces and new additions. Before the show's premiere, here's all you need to know about returning Sharks as well as new Sharks.

Shark Tank India: Who are the returning Sharks?

Several well-known sharks are making a comeback this season. Aman Gupta returns once again, known for his strong grip on the D2C space and brand-building. Namita Thapar, who has been associated with the show from the very start, will return and extend her support to businesses focused on healthcare and wellness.

Eyewear entrepreneur Peyush Bansal returns to the panel, bringing with him the experience of scaling a consumer brand nationwide. Vineeta Singh, who chose entrepreneurship over a conventional corporate path, is back to back founders with strong clarity on execution and branding. Also returning are Anupam Mittal, famously known for his straightforward feedback. Watch the trailer of Shark Tank India Season 5 here:

Sharks Tank India 5: Sharks from recent seasons to continue their stint

Entrepreneurs who joined the show in the later seasons will also continue this year. Ritesh Agarwal, whose journey as a young startup founder continues to resonate with several entrepreneurs, is a part of Shark Tank India Season 5. Amit Jain, who joined the show in Season 2, will once again bring his experience of building and scaling tech-led platforms.

Kunal Bahl remains part of the panel, drawing from both his founder journey and his work in early-stage investing. Viraj Bahl, who came on board in Season 4, is also returning, adding his FMCG experience to the mix.

Sharks Tank India 5: Who are the new Sharks?

Season 5 will also see new faces entering the tank. Mohit Yadav joins the panel after building skincare brand Minimalist, following its acquisition by Hindustan Unilever. Shaily Mehrotra also comes on board this season, bringing his experience from the dermatology-backed skincare segment.

The new lineup of Sharks also includes Hardik Kothiya, a prominent name in India’s renewable energy sector, and Kanika Tekriwal, who has played a key role in shaping the country’s private aviation market.

Shark Tank India Season 5 will stream on Sony LIV from January 5.