Rana Naidu season 2 OTT release date: Here's where to watch Rana Daggubati's crime drama series

Tamil actor Rana Daggubati's starrer Rana Naidu season 2 gets its OTT release date. Directed by Karan Anshuman and produced by Sunder Aaron, the crime drama series features Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati and Surveen Chawla in the lead roles. For the unversed, the first part of the series was released in 2023 on the OTT giant Netflix. Read further to know when Rana Daggubati's starrer will release online.

The first part of 'Rana Naidu season 1' revolves around Rana Naidu, who is a problem solver in the complicated world of celebrities. Despite his expertise at solving others' problems, his own family life is in chaos, and his relationship with his wife and children is strained. It is worth noting that this web series is based on the popular American series 'Ray Donovan', which was released in 2013.

On Wednesday, the OTT streaming platform Netflix announced the release date of the second instalment of the 'Rana Naidu' series. As per the given information, the series will be made available to stream on the Netflix platform on June 13, 2025. The caption of the post reads, "The man. The myth. The moment you have been waiting for - Rana Naidu is coming back Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix."

Talking about the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in the action-adventure film 'Vishwambara' alongside Trisha Krishnan, Meenaakshi Chaudhary and Chiranjeevi in the lead roles. The film was directed by Mallidi Vasishta. Rana will be next seen in Teja's directorial 'Rakshasa Raja'. On the other hand, Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in the film 'Sankrathiki Vasthunam' co-starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Upendra Limaye and Mahesh Balraj.

