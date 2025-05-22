Dhanush to play Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in Om Raut's directorial 'Kalam' | See Poster Raanjhanaa actor shared the first look poster of his upcoming film 'Kalam' on his Instagram account. Om Raut's directorial is the biopic of former President and aerospace scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Tamil actor Dhanush is all set to play the role of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in his upcoming film 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India'. The film is a biopic of former President and aerospace scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Taking to the Instagram handle, the Raanjhanaa actor announced this news by sharing the first-look poster with his fans and followers. The film 'Kalam' is directed by Om Raut and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Anuk Sunkara, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and T-Series.

The first look poster of this biopic features silhouettes of a missile soaring upwards, leaving a cloud of smoke behind and a man. Dhanush captioned the post as, "I feel truly blessed and deeply humbled to be portraying the life of such an inspirational and magnanimous leader — our very own Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam sir."

The Instagram post garnered lakhs of likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted. Social media users were quick to react to this post and expressed their excitement regarding this film.

One user wrote, "Your are legendary actor of Indian film industry. Keep going we want many more of you," another user commented, "Most awaited biopic from Dhanush." Several celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, liked the post, and Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur also commented on this post and wrote, "This is legendary, Sir!"

The director of the film, Om Raut, also shared the poster of the biographical drama to his X handle and wrote, "From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins…India’s Missile Man is coming to the silver screen. Dream big. Rise higher #KALAM - The Missile Man of India."

Talking about the work front, actor Dhanush was last seen in the action drama film 'Raayan' alongside Aparna Balamurali, Devadarshini Chetan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and Divya Pillai in the lead roles. He will be next seen in the crime drama film 'Kuberaa' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the pivotal roles.

