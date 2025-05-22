Dipika Kakar admitted to hospital due to fever, tumour surgery delayed, says husband Shoaib Ibrahim On Wednesday, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a health update about his wife, Dipika Kakar and revealed that she has been admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame actress Dipika Kakar is currently having serious health issues. Last week, her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared a major health update about her condition, revealing that she is suffering from a 'tennis-ball-sized' liver tumour. He stated that the tumour is causing her pain, and doctors have recommended surgery. The actor had said that some of his tests have been done, and the report of some tests is yet to come, which will make it clear whether this tumour is cancerous or not.

Now he gave a new health update through another vlog on his YouTube channel and said that the actress has been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where she is under close medical supervision. He explained that Deepika’s condition had been deteriorating over the past few days. After returning home from the hospital, she experienced intense pain and developed lumps in her body. She also suffered from a high fever, which eventually turned into flu-like symptoms.

Shoaib said Dipika was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. By Monday, there was improvement in her fever, but she remains under observation. Due to this, the actor mentioned he’s unable to respond to everyone reaching out to him with concern.

Watch the video here:

In the latest update, Shoaib revealed, “Dipika had a high fever throughout the night. Her condition worsened, and we had to admit her immediately.” Initially, due to her fever and weakness, doctors were unable to conduct abdominal scans and other essential tests. However, an abdominal scan was finally performed on Wednesday, and the report is still pending. Shoaib confirmed that surgery is necessary and that further steps will be decided on the basis of the scan results.

In the video, Shoaib also requested everyone to pray for Dipika and thanked those who are already praying for her. Along with this, he said that he will not be able to give new updates through vlogs every day, but as soon as Dipika goes for surgery, he will definitely inform her fans in some way or the other, even through Instagram story, so that fans can pray for her.

Shoaib also shared concerns about their son Ruhaan, who has stopped breastfeeding due to Dipika’s condition. While he was initially worried about how Ruhaan would manage without his mother’s milk, he assured that their son is doing fine now. The family is focusing on Dipika’s health and hoping for her recovery.

Dipika’s fans have flooded the comment section with prayers and well-wishes. For the unversed, Shoaib was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Dipika was last seen on the television reality show Celebrity MasterChef, in which she left the show midway due to a hand injury.

