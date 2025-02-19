Raj and DK, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Rakht Brahmand' cancelled by Netflix due to fraud? Raj and DK, who are among the best directors in the OTT world, suffered a big blow. Their show 'Rakht Brahmand' is ​​missing from this year's slate of Netflix.

Raj and DK, the directors of OTT's most popular shows 'Family Man', 'Farzi', 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and writers of cult classics like 'Stree' suffered a big blow recently. The names of both have been making a lot of noise on the big screen too, but currently, the noise is about their two upcoming series 'RaktBrahmand' and 'Gulkanda Tales'. However, reportedly Raj and DK's company is currently at the centre of an investigation into financial fraud, and this financial fraud happened amid their show being made for Netflix. Meanwhile, reports also claim that Amazon Prime Video has shut down their sex comedy series due to undisclosed reasons.

'Rakht Brahmand' cancelled by Netflix?

The name of their show 'Rakht Brahmand' made for Netflix is ​​missing from this year's slate of OTT. An alleged scam of Rs 2 crore has been detected in the making of this show and Netflix has also started an investigation into it. On the other hand, Raj and DK's show 'Gulkanda Tales' on Amazon Prime has also been shit. With this, it seems like 'Rakht Brahmand' may not reach the people soon due to its alleged fraud. The shooting of the series is also currently stopped. It was told that its team was busy preparing for its next schedule and the shooting of some of its action scenes was yet to be done.

Apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Wamiqa Gabbi, the Netflix series also stars actors like Aditya Raj Kapur and Ali Fazal. The name of this show is not in the slate announced by Netflix this year.

'Gulkanda Tales' cancelled by Prime Video?

At the same time, due to the failure of first 'Farzi' and then 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', Raj and DK's relationship with Amazon Prime Video is reportedly not the same as before. Ironically, the third season of their popular series 'Family Man' is being made well. For the unversed, the Prime Video series 'Gulkanda Tales' is a story of the era when Kamasutra was written and a lot of sex scenes have also been included in it.

Now it has come to light that while shooting and reshooting the series 'Gulkanda Tales', the budget of the series has reached Rs 120 crore and even after this, Amazon Prime Video is finding it difficult to broadcast what has come out. It is said that Amazon Prime Video has cancelled this entire show. An attempt was also made to know the side of Amazon Prime Video in this regard.

