Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders ending explained: What the final reveal really means

Every week, something new is released on OTT platforms, but viewers only make unique and interesting content a hit. Netflix, too, has a treasure trove of entertainment for movie lovers, and this treasure chest contains many gems that receive immense love from viewers. Romance, suspense thrillers, dramas, action, and adventure films and series of all genres are available on the OTT platform. The same has happened with a recently released mystery thriller.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The movie that released on December 19, has captivated audiences on Netflix. So let's have a look at its cast and ending.

Is Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders inspired by a real event?

The makers of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders have clarified that the film is not based on any single real-life event. However, it draws inspiration from several incidents. The film directly references the 2018 Burari case, where 11 members of a single family were found dead in Delhi. Some elements also resemble real-life industrial gas leak incidents in India, including accidents involving the release of toxic gases near residential areas. These references make the story more realistic, but the narrative remains fictional.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders plot

The story revolves around a horrific incident at Bansal Haveli. What looks like a ritualistic crime turns out to be an array of family secrets, faith, power, and corruption. This slow-burn narrative is designed for audiences that relish intricate police investigations combined with serious crimes.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders ending explained

Raat Akeli Hai’s mystery, involving the murder of patriarch Raghuveer Singh Bansal, takes apart layers of exploitation within the elite Bansal family. Inspector Jatil Yadav eventually finds out that the murder wasn’t a crime committed out of passion or immediate provocation but due to cumulative abuse and injustice.

It soon emerges that the actual offender, Radha, who is Raghuveer’s young wife, had been subjected to abuse. On the night of their wedding, Radha, aided by Chunni, the other subjected victim, kills Raghuveer. The act gets attributed to an accident, thereby allowing Jatil to solve the mystery.

In the final moments, Jatil chooses a morally ambiguous path. While he understands the crime, he recognises the larger injustice inflicted on Radha. The ending reframes the film as less a conventional whodunnit and more a commentary on power, patriarchy and survival, leaving viewers with uneasy empathy rather than closure.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders cast

The film features a strong ensemble cast. Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars alongside Chitrangada Singh, who plays Meera, while Radhika Apte portrays Radha. Other prominent cast members include Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathi Asha Kelunni, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Akhilendra Mishra, Sridhar Dubey and Priyanka Setia.

