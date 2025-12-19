Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Movie Review: Nawazuddin’s restrained performance anchors this dark murder mystery Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is a compelling crime thriller that peels back layers of power and human psychology through the murder of a wealthy family. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s controlled performance stands out as the film’s greatest st

Movie Name: Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Director: Honey Trehan

Genre: Murder Mystery, Suspense, Thriller

Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is a crime thriller that does not rely on noise, rapid cuts or constant shocking twists. The film moves slowly but deeply, gradually drawing the viewer into its dark world. It is not just a murder mystery, but an exploration of human mentality, power, class divisions, relationships and those truths about society that often remain hidden behind silence.

Does the film live up to expectation and touches the benchmark set by itself in first part? Let's find out.

Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders - Story

The story begins with the Bansal family, an extremely wealthy and influential family that owns a major media company. One night, strange events occur in the Bansal mansion: crows die after poison is mixed into the water, and that very night several members of the family are found dead in their locked rooms. Fear and silence spread throughout the mansion, and every surviving member seems to be hiding some secret.

The responsibility for investigating this mass murder is given to Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Initially, the case seems straightforward to the police. There is pressure from the system to resolve the case quickly, and suspicion is placed on a family member who is a drug addict. But Jatil does not believe this is the right direction. His experience and instinct repeatedly make him feel that the matter is far more complicated than it appears.

Later, the accusation begins to shift towards the victim’s second wife, who allegedly had an affair with the victim’s nephew. Meanwhile, suspicion also turns towards an MLA. As the investigation progresses, the polished layers of the Bansal family begin to peel away. Hidden thoughts behind the mansion’s walls, years of suppressed secrets, the misuse of power and fear begin to emerge. The film also shows how powerful people try to suppress the truth, and it also shows how governance sometimes becomes part of this very game. Although the film raises many questions, it does not provide direct answers to all of them by the end, instead leaving the audience to think.

Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders - Direction and Technical Aspects

It is clear that some characters could have been developed more deeply, but the makers’ full focus was on deepening the murder mystery, which they achieve. The story holds from beginning to end, and just when you think the secret has been revealed, a new twist occurs. Nawazuddin dominates almost every scene, yet this never negatively affects the storytelling. The writing is measured, and suspense builds scene by scene. Director Honey Trehan keeps the film grounded in realism, avoiding unnecessary theatrics, this realism is both the film’s strength and, at times, its weakness.

The screenplay is taut, but its slow pace may not appeal to all viewers. Some parts of the story linger longer than necessary, making the film feel a little lengthy. Some investigative scenes could have been wrapped up more briskly. The cinematography captures the film’s mood effectively, the claustrophobia, darkness and silence of the Bansal mansion can be felt on screen.

Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders - Acting

The biggest strength of the film is undoubtedly Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the role of Inspector Jatil Yadav, he does not appear like an ideal or superhero police officer. He comes across as an ordinary person who, alongside his work, is also struggling with his own personal despair and loneliness. Nawazuddin’s acting is very controlled, with neither excessive drama nor overt emotionality. Through his eyes, demeanour and calm delivery of dialogue, the complexity of the character is clearly visible. It would not be wrong to say that Nawazuddin once again proves that he is adept at playing complex characters with ease.

Radhika Apte appears mysterious and impactful in her role. Her part serves as an important link in the story. She is seen only briefly, but in that time she delivers a strong performance. Ila Arun, playing Nawazuddin’s mother, makes an impact even in a small role with her rustic style.

Although Tigmanshu Dhulia’s role feels underutilised, and Shweta Tripathi also has limited screen time, none of the supporting actors lack effort. Even if their parts are small, their acting remains strong.

Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders - Theme and Impact

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is not just a murder mystery. It raises questions about the gap between the rich and the poor, the abuse of power and the tendency to suppress truth. The film attempts to show that crime is not just an individual’s act, but that behind it lies the system and societal thinking. This is why the film leaves many questions unanswered, rather than providing direct conclusions by the end.

Although the film leaves an impact through its subject and performances, some subplots feel incomplete. Even as a sequel, it does not fully surpass the first film in every respect. Its seriousness and slow pace limit it to a narrower audience. Those who enjoy deep and serious films will appreciate this, while viewers seeking light entertainment may find it heavy.

Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders - Verdict

Overall, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is a serious, dark and thought-provoking crime thriller. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s excellent acting, realistic direction and strong theme make it worth seeing. However, its slow pace, some undeveloped characters and limited emotional connection hold it back from becoming truly outstanding. If you enter expecting a fast-paced, masala thriller, you may not be fully satisfied. But if you enjoy measured, realistic and thought-provoking crime drama, this film is definitely worth watching once.

Also Read: Four More Shots Please Season 4 Series Review: Friendship and closure come easily, fatigue weighs heavy

Latest Entertainment News