Raakh OTT release date announced: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre lead a dark investigative thriller

New Delhi:

Prime Video has announced that its upcoming original series Raakh will premiere globally next month. Headlined by Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir, the investigative drama promises a dark and gripping story that delves into crime, trauma, and the complexities of the human mind.

Raakh release date out

Ali Fazal-starrer Raakh will release on June 12 on Prime Video. At the heart of Raakh is the disappearance of two teenagers, an incident that sends shockwaves through a close-knit family and leaves an entire city searching for answers. As the investigation unfolds, a determined officer launches a nationwide hunt for the truth. But the deeper he digs, the more he finds himself confronting a disturbing world filled with violence, moral conflict, and the darkest corners of human behaviour.

Raakh director Prosit Roy talks about the series

Prosit Roy, Director and Executive Producer, Raakh, said: “Raakh has been one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects I have worked on, because at its heart, it goes far beyond being a crime thriller. What excited me most about Raakh was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have created a world that is meticulously researched, intricately layered, and rich with moral ambiguity. Ali brings a quiet ferocity that anchors the entire narrative, while Sonali and Aamir inhabit their characters with an intensity that makes every moment feel real. It has also been wonderful to once again collaborate with Prime Video after Paatal Lok, and I cannot wait for audiences to experience this on June 12.”

Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, Raakh has been created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues penned by Ayush Trivedi. The series is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi under Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.

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