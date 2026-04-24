Prathichaya on OTT: Here's where to stream Nivin Pauly and Balachandra Menon's Malayalam political thriller

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly was recently seen in the political thriller Prathichaya, alongside Balachandra Menon, Sabitha Anand, and others. The film was released in theatres on March 26, 2026, and received an average response from the audience.

Notably, the film has now premiered on OTT, giving those who missed it in theatres a chance to watch it on streaming platforms. Read on to find out where to stream the film.

Where to watch Prathichaya on OTT?

The Malayalam political thriller Prathichaya is now available to watch on JioHotstar. Viewers can stream this film in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Prathichaya: Plot and cast details

Written and directed by B Unnikrishnan, Prathichaya tells the story of a father and son whose lives clash over legacy and ambition. The film explores the cost of power and questions what true success means beyond money and titles.

Apart from Nivin Pauly and Balachandra Menon, the film also features Sharf U Dheen, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, Saikumar, Maniyanpilla Raju, Nishanth Sagar and Sabitha Anand in key roles.

Prathichaya box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Prathichaya opened at the Indian box office with Rs 0.70 crore across 755 shows, registering an occupancy of 23%. The film had a slow start at the box office and, within its first week of release, the Nivin Pauly starrer collected Rs 4.06 crore. The film has earned Rs 8.5 crore at the worldwide box office.

Nivin Pauly's work front

On the professional front, Nivin Pauly was last seen in the family thriller Baby Girl, alongside Lijomol Jose and Sangeeth Prathap. Before this, he also appeared in the comedy drama Sarvam Maya, which received positive reviews from the audience. The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Nivin Pauly is best known for his work in films like Premam, Bangalore Days, Action Hero Biju and Neram.

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