Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to grace 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' together in upcoming episode Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will appear on the Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show' in the upcoming episode. On Thursday, the makers shared the promo of the episode on social media.

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, are all set to appear together on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The makers of the show dropped the promo video on the social media platforms on Thursday, July 31, 2025. It is significant to note that this marks one of their first joint appearances on a comedy talk show since their wedding, and fans are excited to see their chemistry unfold on screen.

The third season of Netflix's comedy talk-show The Great Indian Kapil Show is hosted by famous comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma. By looking at the glimpses of the latest episode, it seems like it will be filled with fun conversations and laughter.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha in The Great Indian Kapil Show

The promo starts when the host Kapil Sharma welcomes the guests Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra on the show. However, Raghav Chadha shows up barefoot, on which Kapil takes a hilarious take and said, "Mannat maangi thi aapne ki meri Pari se shaadi hongi toh mai Kapil ke show pe nange pau jaaunga." Raghav then claimed that his shoes had been stolen while he was seated backstage. At the same time, fellow comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda entered with Raghav's shoes and called him "Jiju".

Social media reacts

Taking to the social media handles, Netflix shared the teaser video and wrote, "Hassi ki sensations hogi har baar Kyunki @raghavchadha88 and @parineetichopra aa rahe hai iss funnyvaar. Watch the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, this Saturday at 8 PM, only on Netflix."

Social media users and fans were quick to react to this post and filled the comment section with their excitement. One user wrote, "Finally a panel discussion where everyone’s smiling!" Another user added, "Badly Wating for this episode."

Parineeti Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cousin and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the Netflix's docudrama film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' alongside Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in the key roles. She will be next seen in Karan Sharma's film 'Shiddat 2' co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Amyra Dastur.

