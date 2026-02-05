Parasakthi on OTT: Where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's film, release date and box office performance Parasakthi on OTT: Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s political action drama is set to premiere digitally, less than a month after its theatrical release. Here are all the details.

New Delhi:

Sivakarthikeyan's political action drama Parasakthi is one of the most talked-about Tamil releases this year. The film, which hit theatres on January 10, opened to mixed responses from critics. Despite the divided reviews, the film generated steady attention.

Less than a month after its theatrical release, the film is now set for its digital premiere. Parasakthi will begin streaming on OTT from Saturday. Let's find the release details.

Parasakthi OTT release date

Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela's Parasakthi will release on ZEE5 from February 7, 2026, giving audiences another chance to watch the story rooted deeply in Tamil Nadu’s sociopolitical past.

Parasakthi box office performance

As the film moves closer to its OTT release, Parasakthi has seen its box office collections slow down a bit. According to figures reported by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2 lakh on Day 26 of its theatrical run. The same amount was recorded on Day 25 and Day 24, while Day 23 performed slightly better with Rs 6 lakh.

The film had initially benefited from strong word of mouth due to the Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara combination, but collections dipped during the later weeks. The total India net collection stands at Rs 52.4 crore, while the worldwide total is Rs 84.84 crore. The India gross is reported at Rs 61.99 crore, with overseas earnings amounting to Rs 22.85 crore.

Parasakthi: Story and cast

Produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under the Dawn Pictures banner and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi focuses on the 1965 Anti-Hindi imposition campaign and explores how the movement shaped lives, beliefs, and identities during that period.

The story follows two brothers drawn into the movement and how their story unfolds through themes of self-respect, language, and resistance. Sivakarthikeyan plays Chezhiyan and Sreeleela essays the role of Ratnamala, a character marked by restraint and empathy.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, director Sudha Kongara said, “Parasakthi was born out of a deep desire to tell a story about dignity, language, and the power of collective awakening. This isn’t just a political movement; it’s about how ordinary lives are affected when identity is questioned. I’m grateful that ZEE5 is taking this story to a global audience that understands the importance of voices, cultures, and histories being heard.”

Sivakarthikeyan described the role as one of his most demanding performances and said, “Chezhiyan is one of the most intense and meaningful characters I’ve portrayed. He represents conviction, courage, and the responsibility of standing up for what truly matters. Parasakthi challenged me as an actor and as an individual, and I’m proud that audiences will now experience this journey on ZEE5.”

Sreeleela also reflected on her experience, stating, “Parasakthi marks a very special milestone for me. Ratnamala is a character driven by quiet strength and empathy and being part of a story with such cultural and historical significance has been an honour. I’m thankful to Sudha ma’am and the entire team for trusting me with this role.”

For the unversed, quite like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi's censor certificate was on hold until the last moment. However, the film was cleared by CBFC ahead of its release.

Also read: Parasakthi: After Jana Nayagan verdict, Sivakarthikeyan's film gets UA certificate a day ahead of release