OTT Update: Vaibhav Mishra's 'Pyar Na Hoga Dobara' set to release on Amazon Prime Video

Casting director and entrepreneur Vaibhav Mishra is all set with his new web series 'Pyar Na Hoga Dobara' which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video or Amazon Mini TV. The director, known for his company Celebrity Hub India, is known for bringing new talent and giving them a platform and with this web series, he is gearing up to carve a niche for himself on the digital platforms, It will be shot across Mumbai, Delhi and Kanpur.

Vaibhav Mishra's 'Pyar Na Hoga Dobara' is an untold love story in which the girl is suffering from blood cancer and wishes to be with the love of her life and get married before she dies. The film is based on college life and will be directed by Vaibhav Mishra. Talking about the star cast, the director plan to rope in popular social media influencers to play the leading roles.

Vaibhav Mishra believes that it is important to give new faces and new talents a chance to prove themselves. This is the reason he has decided to cast newcomers in his web series.

Besides filmmaker, Vaibhav Mishra has keen interest in cricket and is associated with the sport by being the brand ambassador of VR Sports Wear. Also, he was recently also nominated for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022. Last year, he also won Indian achievement award 2022 and Rastriya Puruskar 2022.

