OTT releases of the week [April 1-5, 2026]: Maamla Legal Hai 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Vadh 2 and others

New Delhi:

The OTT market is set to heat up this week, with 9 new films and web series becoming available across various streaming platforms. There will be no shortage of entertainment this week. As the month of March draws to a close, April is set to kick off with a spectacular burst of entertainment. If you, too, have been eagerly awaiting new films and series on OTT platforms, this week will feel like nothing short of a gift.

From Aamir Khan's sports-centric film to suspense-filled crime thrillers, and from courtroom dramas to comedies, digital platforms are brimming with content. So let's have a look at the list of OTT releases of the week.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, this is a spy-action comedy film. Alongside Vir Das, the cast features actors such as Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh. This film is releasing on Netflix on April 1.

Maa Ka Sum

Starring Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja, this story centers on a 19-year-old genius son who attempts to find the perfect match for his single mother by utilizing mathematics and algorithms. It will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting April 3.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is making a comeback with a spiritual sequel to his superhit film, Taare Zameen Par. This sports comedy-drama film will feature Genelia Deshmukh starring alongside him. This is the official remake of the Spanish film Champions and is set to release on Sony LIV on April 3.

Vadh 2

In the sequel to the acclaimed 2022 film Vadh, veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta will once again showcase their brilliant acting prowess. This crime thriller will begin streaming on Netflix on April 3.

Maamla Legal Hai: Season 2

Ravi Kishan returns once again as VD Tyagi, who now dreams of becoming a judge. This courtroom comedy also features new faces such as Kusha Kapila and Nirahua. It will be available to watch on Netflix starting April 3.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run

Based on the popular TV show, this comedy film will bring the hilarious antics of Vibhuti Narayan, Tiwari Ji and Angoori Bhabhi to the big screen. It is scheduled for release on ZEE5 on April 3.

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