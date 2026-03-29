Matka King teaser out now: Vijay Varma channalises his inner Harshad Mehta in Prime Video series | Watch

New Delhi:

After adding a dash of romance with Gustaakh Ishq, Vijay Varma is now taking on a web series centered around a serious subject. The announcement regarding this new web series was made on the actor's birthday.

Vijay Varma's new web series is titled Matka King. Directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the series will tell the story of a cotton trader. The narrative of the series will revolve around themes of ambition and power.

Matka King release date

The announcement for Matka King was made on March 29. Today marks the actor's birthday, and his first look from the series has also been unveiled. The poster makes it abundantly clear that Vijay Varma is poised to reign supreme in Mumbai as the Matka King. The makers also unveiled the teaser of the OTT show.

Watch the teaser here:

Matka King storyline

Speaking of the plot, Matka King revolves around the character of Brij Bhatti, portrayed by Vijay Varma. He is a sharp-witted and hardworking cotton trader striving to carve out an identity and earn respect for himself in the rapidly changing landscape of 1960s Bombay. Set amidst bustling markets, chawls and shifting power dynamics, the story begins with an ambitious idea, one that gradually establishes a distinct identity of its own, eventually drawing in people from every stratum of society.

Matka King cast

In addition to Vijay Varma, Matka King features newly wed Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles. Furthermore, Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishore Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangde, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjeev Jotangia, and Simran Aswani will also be seen in significant supporting roles.

The Prime Video Original series Matka King is set to begin streaming on April 17. Prior to this, Vijay Varma appeared in the romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq, which was a box office failure. However, the film was highly praised by critics. It received an IMDb rating of 7.2.

Also Read: Matka King: Teaser, release date, plot, cast and OTT platform; all you need to know about Vijay Varma's series