Matka King: Teaser, release date, plot, cast and OTT platform; all you need to know about Vijay Varma's series

New Delhi:

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma who was last seen in Gustaakh Ishq alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series Matka King. Created and written by Abhay Koranne, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the Hindi drama series will hit the OTT platform in April 2026.

Here's everything you need to know about the series' cast, storyline, OTT platform, and production details.

Matka King OTT platform

For those wondering where to stream Vijay Varma's much-anticipated series Matka King, it will be available on Prime Video.

Matka King teaser release date

On Friday, Prime Video shared a joint Instagram post with Vijay Varma titled "Matka King Ka Bombay Takeover" and captioned it: "Things to do in Mumbai: watch Matka takeover the city #MatkaKingOnPrime, New Series, Coming Soon." At the end of the video, it was revealed that the teaser drops on March 29.

Matka King: Plot

As per available details, Matka King follows the story of a savvy cotton trader who wants respect and legitimacy creates a new gambling game called 'Matka'. The series is set in 1960s Mumbai.

Matka King: Release date

On Friday, March 28, 2026, Roy Kapur Films shared a caraousel post which features pictures of Vijay Varma can be seen wearing white short kurta paired and a matching dhoti. He was seen sitting with a few others, their faces covered with matkas (clay pots). For the caption, they wrote, "Patte khulne wale hai...aur khel badalne wala hai! 17th April. Time to place your bet. #MatkaKingonPrime (sic)."

Matka King: Cast and production details

The much-anticipated series Matka King boasts a star-studded cast. Besides Vijay Varma, it features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadavat, Gulshan Grover in the lead roles. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, Ashwini Sidwani under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Entertainment.

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