Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos OTT Release date: When and where to watch Vir Das' dark comedy

New Delhi:

If you enjoyed the dark humoUr of the 2011 classic Delhi Belly, then Happy Patel: Khatarnak JasooS might just be right up your alley. The film was released in theaters earlier this year, in January 2026. Vir Das not only plays the lead role in the film but also makes his directorial debut with it. The film garnered significant buzz for two additional reasons: first, it features a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan; and second, it marks the comeback of his nephew, Imran Khan.

Although the film failed miserably at the box office, it did receive appreciation from many viewers. Now, two months after its theatrical run, the film is poised for an OTT release.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos OTT release date

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is scheduled to begin digital streaming on April 1, 2026 on Netflix, on April Fools' Day. For the unversed, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has been produced by Aamir Khan. Fundamentally, it is a Hindi dark comedy-spy film.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos story and cast

The film's story begins in Goa during the 1990s. In the opening scenes, a confrontation takes place between the gangster Jimmy (Aamir Khan) and two international agents, resulting in Jimmy's death. The agents are left with the responsibility of an orphaned child whose mother perished during the altercation. The story then takes a 30-year leap forward. That child, now Happy (Vir Das), aspires to follow in the footsteps of his adoptive agent father; however, he has failed the entrance exams for the UK agency, MI7, a staggering seven times.

Happy possesses exceptional mastery in both dance and cooking. He is finally presented with an opportunity to prove his worth as a secret agent. The agency dispatches him to his birthplace, Goa, where Happy's mission is to locate a Caucasian scientist.

The movie features Vir Das, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, Srishti Tawde, Imran Khan and Aamir Khan.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos budget and collection

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was a massive flop at the box office. Produced on a budget of approximately Rs 25 crore, the film managed to generate a net collection of a mere Rs 6.21 crore domestically.

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