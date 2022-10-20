OTT Movies and Web Shows This Weekend (Oct 21): Four More Shots Please 3, Bimbisara & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Shows This Weekend (Oct 21)

OTT Movies and Web Shows This Weekend (Oct 21): With Diwali 2022 celebrations this weekend, the occassion has become even more special to binge-watch all the new releases on OTT with your friends and family members. Since Monday is Diwali, this is a long weekend and movie lovers are already making their watchlists. To make your task easy, here is the list of all the movies and web shows releasing on digital platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney+, Hulu, Zee5, SONY LIv and others this weekend. From the Four More Shots Please 3, Brahmastra, Bimbisara and others, have a look at the list here-

Four More Shots Please 3

'Four More Shots Please!' Season 3 focuses on the perfectly imperfect lives of the four flawsome girls -- Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), and Umang (Bani J). The series promises sugar, spice and spunk this time as it is back with another season after two successful tuns. Along with the girl gang, the show stars Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, Samir Kochhar, Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – October 21, 2022

Directed by: Joyeeta

Language: Hindi

Bimbisara

'Bimbisara', featuring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead, begins in the year 500 B.C when Bimbisara (Kalyan Ram) is the emperor of the Trigartala empire. A vile egomaniac, his violent antics have no limits. However, his ego trip ends when his banished twin brother Devadatta ambushes him and teleports him - through a magical mirror - to the present-day world. What happens when this authoritarian king is reincarnated as a suit wearing rich man in a modern-day world?

Bimbisara's arrival favours Subramanya Sastri (Vivan Bhatena) and godman Kethu (Ayyappa P. Sharma), who have their eyes set on an Ayurveda book titled Dhanwanthari which is safely locked in Bimbisara's treasure vault, which only he can open.

With opulence and ferocity in virtually every frame of the film, 'Bimbisara' is enhanced by uncompromising action, its striking camera work, and impressive visual effects.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – October 21, 2022

Directed by: Mallidi Vassishta

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi

Tripling 3

The slice-of-life dramedy, Triplings 3 returns with its highly anticipated new season consisting of 5 episodes. This season of Tripling centres around the news of Charu and Chinmay (the parents) separating, forces the siblings – Chandan, Chanchal & Chitwan to go on a new adventure - this time back to their paternal home in the hills. And this time, the siblings are joined by their equally eccentric parents in a series of smaller family adventures, while grappling with the threat of losing their family and their home.

It stars by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Roy Kapur.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – October 21, 2022

Directed by: Neeraj Udhwani

Language: Hindi

The Serpent Queen

Based on the book Catherine de Medici, the drama series features Samantha Morton as an orphaned Italian teenager Catherine de Medici who is married into the 16th-century French court, expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs. She soon discovers that her husband is in love with an older woman, her dowry is unpaid and conceiving is more difficult than she thought. Yet armed with only her intelligence and determination, she manages to keep her marriage alive and master the blood sport that is the monarchy, ultimately ruling France for 50 years.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate

Release Date – October 21, 2022

Directed by: Stacie Passon

Language: English

Ammu

Ammu traces the transformation of a woman from being a victim of domestic violence to overcoming her internal conflicts, discovering her inner strength, and giving it back to her abusive husband. Ammu marries her neighbour Ravi (Naveen Chandra) and begins a new chapter in her life. However, things go downhill in their relationship after Ravi begins to abuse her. After enduring insults and injuries, Ammu decides to teach Ravi a lesson. Ammu teams up with Prabhu (Bobby Simha), a prisoner on parole, to take revenge from Ravi.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – October 19, 2022

Directed by: Charukesh Sekar

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi

Happy Diwali 2022!

