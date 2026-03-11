One Piece Season 2 X Review: What fans think about the new 8-episode season on Netflix

New Delhi:

The second season of One Piece has officially launched on Netflix globally and fans can't seem to have enough of the series. Released with all eight episodes, the live-action adaptation of the popular anime series seems to have fans binge-watching it even before the weekend. In case you haven't watched it yet, find out what X (formerly Twitter) users have to say about the newly-released sequel of the series.

One Piece Season 2 X Reviews

Social media users have been taking to X to share their reviews of One Piece Season 2. One user wrote, "Seriously season 2 of the one piece live action is so good ,the crew who worked on this did a good job ,seriously the crew who worked on this made it much better than how the anime was for it ,i would recommend it if your a manga fan ,might be some changes but i liked it."

Another user penned, "I loved the One Piece Season 2 on Netflix!! Just finished watching all 8 episodes. Finally, I want more!!! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh."

A third user quipped, "Watching one piece live action season 2 and smoker has no right being so hot and so cool om*g."

A fourth user penned, "One Piece season 2 is insane. The set up to hype for Elbaph arc in the anime is insane, and then mentioning Nika? #OnePieceLiveAction."

Here are some other reviews for One Piece Season 2:

One Piece Season 2: When and where to watch

For viewers in India, One Piece Season 2 released on Netflix at 12:31 pm on March 10. Instead of following a weekly release pattern like many streaming shows, the OTT platform released all eight episodes at once, allowing fans to watch the entire story in a single sitting if they wanted.

One Piece Season 2: Cast and episodes

The eight episodes of One Piece Season 2 follow the crew as they travel through new adventures along their journey. The episode titles are The Beginning of the End, Good Whale Hunting, Whisky Business, Big Trouble in Little Garden, Wax On, Wax Off, Nami Deerest, Reindeer Shames, and Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom.

Season 2 also introduces several new characters to the story. Charithra Chandran appears as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello plays Mr 0, and David Dastmalchian takes on the role of Mr 3. Another major addition is Tony Tony Chopper, a character long loved by fans of the franchise, played by Mikaela Hoover. Chopper also enters the story during the Drum Island arc, which forms the final stretch of the season.

