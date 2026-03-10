One Piece Season 2 arrives on Netflix: When and where to watch in India

New Delhi:

One Piece fans, you finally have your moment! The second season of the popular Netflix series has premiered globally on March 10, 2026. Fans have been really excited about its rollout. The new season brings together a blend of returning cast along with new cast members. However, the goal remains the same - to continue the search for the One Piece treasure.

One Piece Season 2: When to watch it in India?

For viewers in India, One Piece Season 2 became available at 12:31 pm on Netflix. Unlike many streaming shows that follow a weekly rollout, all eight episodes of Season 2 were released together, giving fans the option to watch the entire story in one sitting.

One Piece Season 2: Story

One Piece Season 2 continues the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they sail into the Grand Line. The sea is known for its strange islands, powerful rivals and unexpected friendships that shape the pirates’ adventure.

The main cast returns to reprise their roles. Inaki Godoy is back as Luffy, alongside Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Their goal remains unchanged - they will continue their search for the legendary treasure known as the One Piece and face villains and challenges along the way.

This season is expected to scale things up. The story opens in Loguetown, which marks the final stop before the crew enters the Grand Line. From there, the Straw Hat pirates travel across several locations that fans of the Manga will recognise. These include Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island.

One Piece Season 2: New characters and episode titles revealed

The eight episodes of One Piece Season 2 follows the crew's journey through these places. The episode titles are The Beginning of the End, Good Whale Hunting, Whisky Business, Big Trouble in Little Garden, Wax On, Wax Off, Nami Deerest, Reindeer Shames, and Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom.

Season 2 also brings in several new characters. Charithra Chandran joins the series as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello appears as Mr 0 and David Dastmalchian plays Mr 3. Another major addition is Tony Tony Chopper, a character long loved by fans of the franchise. He will be played by Mikaela Hoover. Chopper enters the story during the Drum Island arc, which forms the final stretch of the season, closing the next chapter in One Piece’s live-action world.

