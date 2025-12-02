OTT releases this week [December 1 to 7, 2025]: Dies Irae, The Girlfriend, Stephen and more to stream The first week of December has something for every mood — chilling Malayalam horror, soft Telugu romance, a Korean fantasy love story and the high-voltage Bigg Boss 19 finale. Here’s your simple guide to all the OTT releases to stream this week.

New Delhi:

The first week of December is going to be a rollercoaster for cinema lovers as it features an exciting lineup of movies and shows. Whether you enjoy horror, romantic dramas, Korean series, or reality TV, there will be something for everyone.

From the Malayalam horror thriller Dies Irae and the Korean drama Surely Tomorrow to the grand finale of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19, a variety of content will be available to stream on multiple OTT platforms.

What OTT releases are coming this week (December 2 to 7, 2025)?

1. Dies Irae

OTT: JioHotstar

Malayalam horror thriller Dies Irae, featuring Pranav Mohanlal, which hit the big screens on October 31, 2025, is all set to make its OTT debut on the JioHotstar platform from December 5, 2025. Directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan, the film follows the story of the life of Rohan, whose life gets chaotic after he begins to suspect a supernatural presence in his home.

2. The Girlfriend

OTT: Netflix

Rashmika Madanna and Dheekshith Shetty's Telugu romantic drama, The Girlfriend, will be made available to stream on Netflix on December 5, 2025. The film is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and follows the story of a young woman who explores compatibility and love during her college days.

3. Stephen

OTT: Netflix

Stephen is a Tamil psychological thriller directed by Mithun Balaji. The film features Gomathi Shankar and revolves around the story of a confessed killer who is being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a case.

4. Surely Tomorrow

OTT: Prime Video

The Korean romantic drama series Surely Tomorrow features Park Seo-joon, Won Ji-an, Lee El and others in the key roles. Viewers will be able to watch the show on Prime Video from December 6, 2025, onwards. The makers of the show dropped the official trailer on November 27, 2025, with a description that reads, "If your one great love knocks on the door once more, would you let them in? #ParkSeoJun and #WonJiAn are tested by fate in #SurelyTomorrow, arriving December 6 only on Prime Video."

5. Bigg Boss 19 grand finale

OTT: JioHotstar

The grand finale of Colors TV's popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 will air on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, fans can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Also Read: The Girlfriend OTT release: When and where to watch Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty's romantic film