New on Netflix in October 2024: From GOAT to CTRL, films and web series releasing this month

Several new films and web shows are in the lineup to premiere in October 2024 on the popular streaming giant, Netflix. Taking to its Instagram handle, the streaming platform unveiled all the new shows and new films that will land this month, which offers a variety of options to its viewers. From new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show to Ananya Panday cyber thriller CTRL, audiences will have a plethora of options amongst various genres to choose their favourite and watch them at the comfort of their homes. Check out the complete list below.
New on Netflix October 2024
October 1
The Girl Next Door
Friends With Benefits
October 3
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
The Greatest Of All Time
Heartstopper: Season 3
Blue Box
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 2
October 4
CTRL
It's What's Inside
The Platform 2
October 5
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Episode 3
October 7
The Boy and The Heron
The Menendez Brothers
October 8
Ali Wong: Single Lady
October 9
Starting 5
October 10
Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Love Is Blind, Habibi
October 11
Lonely Planet Uprising
October 14
Mighty Monsterwheelies
October 15
Chucky
Abandoned
October 17
Outside
The Shadow Strays
October 18
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Season 3
October 25
Don't Move
Hellbound Season 2
October 30
Time Cut
The Manhattan Alien Abduction
Also Read: Bobby Deol to star in Thalapathy Vijay's last film by H Vinoth | Deets inside
Also Read: Where was Govinda's wife Sunita when the actor accidentally shot himself in his leg? Find out here