Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
New on Netflix in October 2024: From GOAT to CTRL, films and web series releasing this month

From new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show to Ananya Panday's upcoming cyber thriller, CTRL, check out the list of new films and web shows releasing on Netflix in October 2024.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2024 8:32 IST
NEW ON NETFLIX
Image Source : INSTAGRAM New titles releasing on Netflix this month

Several new films and web shows are in the lineup to premiere in October 2024 on the popular streaming giant, Netflix. Taking to its Instagram handle, the streaming platform unveiled all the new shows and new films that will land this month, which offers a variety of options to its viewers. From new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show to Ananya Panday cyber thriller CTRL, audiences will have a plethora of options amongst various genres to choose their favourite and watch them at the comfort of their homes. Check out the complete list below.

New on Netflix October 2024

October 1

The Girl Next Door

Friends With Benefits

October 3

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
The Greatest Of All Time
Heartstopper: Season 3
Blue Box
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 2

October 4

CTRL
It's What's Inside
The Platform 2

October 5

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Episode 3

October 7

The Boy and The Heron
The Menendez Brothers

October 8

Ali Wong: Single Lady

October 9

Starting 5

October 10

Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Love Is Blind, Habibi

October 11

Lonely Planet Uprising

October 14

Mighty Monsterwheelies

October 15

Chucky

Abandoned

October 17

Outside

The Shadow Strays

October 18

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Season 3

October 25

Don't Move
Hellbound Season 2

October 30

Time Cut
The Manhattan Alien Abduction

