Bobby Deol to star in Vijay Thalapathy's last film by H Vinoth | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : X/INSTAGRAM Thalapathy Vijay formed a political party earlier this year.

Thalapathy Vijay, who last featured in Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), is all set to star in his 69th film, which will also be his final one. An important update about the film has been shared by its makers on social media. KVN Productions, the banner behind Thalapathy 69 took to its X handle and welcomed Bobby Deol on board. ''100 per cent official now, Super happy & excited to announce that @thedeol joins #Thalapathy69 cast #Thalapathy69CastReveal,'' its wrote in the announcement post.

See the post:

About Thalapathy 69

Reacting to it, Bobby Deol also re-shared the post on his Instagram in the Stories section and wrote, ''super excited to be a part of the project #thalapathy69.'' Further details about the project are yet to be unveiled. As per the post shared by KVN Productions, the film is directed by H Vinoth and Anirudh will be responsible for the film's music. The yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to hit the big screens in October 2025.

Bobby debut in Tamil cinema

Thalapathy 69 will not be Bobby Deol's debut film in Tamil cinema, as he will be featuring in Suriya-starrer Kanguva. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramanian, Yogi Babu, Redin Kinglsey, KS Ravikumar and Kovai Sarala. It will be released worldwide on November 14. Apart from this, Bobby will also star in a Telugu-language film with Pawan Kalyan titled Hari Hara Veera Malla.

Vijay's political career

Thalapathy Vijay officially entered into politics after he formed a political party earlier this year. His party's name is Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam aka TVK. He didn't contest the recently held Lok Sabha Elections. However, Vijay and his party will be actively contesting the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Where was Govinda's wife Sunita when the actor accidentally shot himself in his leg? Find out here