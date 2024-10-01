Where was Govinda's wife Sunita when the actor accidentally shot himself in his leg? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987.

Govinda, Bollywood's 'Hero No 1', made headlines on Tuesday for all the wrong reasons. The actor-politician accidentally shot himself in his left leg, following which he was rushed to Criticare multispeciality hospital in Mumbai. Later, the actor also issued an audio message thanking the medical staff and his well-wishers. Govinda's daughter Tina is currently present in the hospital to look after him. Fans of the actor are wondering where was Govinda's wife Sunita when this all happened.

Where was Sunita when the incident occured?

As per a report by India TV's Sachin Chaudhary, Govinda was about to leave his residence in the early hours of Tuesday to catch a flight to Kolkata. He was scheduled to attend an event in Kolkata. His wife Sunita had already gone to Kolkata. Govind was alone in the room at the time of the incident. Other members of the household were not at home. There was only a bodyguard at home who was downstairs near the car at the time the incident took place.

Audio message by Govinda

An audio message has been issued by Govinda wherein he is heard thanking medical staff and his fans for their prayers. In the message, he also informed that the bullet has been successfully taken out and he is stable now. ''Namaskar, pranaam, main hoon Govinda. Aap sab logo ka aashirwaad or maa baap ka aashirwaad or guru ki kripa ki wajah se, goli lagi thi par woh nikaal di gayi hai. Main dhanyawaad deta hoon yahan pe doctor ka or aap sab logo ki prarthana k liye. Aap logo ka dhanyawaad,'' Govinda said in his audio message.

