Will Coldplay's Mumbai concert be cancelled? Here's what fans speculate after alleged ticket scam

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rock band Coldplay

Rock band Coldplay is coming to India in January 2025 for a concert in Mumbai. The tickets of the concert were sold out in minutes after it officially went live earlier this month, leaving many fans disappointed. However, several reports of black marketing of concert tickets also made the rounds on social media. Recently, BookMyShow's CEO was summoned by the Mumbai Police over allegations of a ticketing scam, sparking rumours of the concert getting cancelled on social media.

Many X (formerly Twitter) users speculated that the concert might get cancelled amid the ongoing case. One user wrote, ''Sources suggest that #coldplayconcert could be cancelled over the alleged #BookMyShow scam! It's such a SHAME that nothing cane be transparent in India. There is corruption in every nook and corner.''

A few users also put out their anger, speculating the cancellation of the concert. A user named Kwitinnn wrote, ''If Coldplay gets canceled in India, it will showcase how ridiculous we are as a society and how, for the sake of money, people sacrificed their ethics by selling tickets on the black market.''

Another user posted, ''@coldplay should cancel their India concert as fraud and scam star ticketing partners are involved. They should keep their reputation high and must distance itself from criminals.''

However, the online ticket booking app distanced itself from scalpers and urged fans to beware of black market scams. ''BookMyShow has no association with any ticket selling / reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg or third party individuals for the purpose of reselling of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres, World Tour 2025 in India. Scalping is strictly condemned and punishable. by law in India. We have filed a complaint with the police authorities and will provide complete support to them in the investigation of this matter. We urge you not to fall victim to these scams. Any tickets bought from unauthorised sources will be at the risk of the consumer, and can turn out to be fake tickets. Beware of such scammers,'' the online ticket booking app wrote in its statement.

For the unversed, Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vicalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

Also Read: Devara Part 1: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film FAILS first Monday test, know Day 4 collections