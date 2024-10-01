Devara Part 1: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film FAILS first Monday test, know Day 4 collections

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A poster of Devara Part 1

Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, was released in cinemas on September 27. The film got grand opening and minted a whopping Rs 82.5 crore nett in India on Friday. Despite its collection dropped on Saturday, Devara managed to maintain a good pace the next day at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the collections of the film has dropped nearly 70 per cent on Monday and Devara collected just Rs 12.5 crore nett. The total box office collections of Devara Part 1 after four days of theatrical release stand at Rs 173.1 crore.

Check day-wise box office report:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 82.5 crore (Telugu: Rs 73.25 crore, Hindi: Rs 7.5 crore, Kannada: Rs 35 lakh, Tamil: Rs 1 crore and Malayalam: Rs 40 lakh)

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 38.2 crore (Telugu: Rs 27.55 crore, Hindi: Rs 9 crore, Kannada: Rs 35 lakh, Tamil: Rs 1.05 crore and Malayalam: Rs 25 lakh)

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 39.9 crore (Telugu: Rs 27.7 crore, Hindi: Rs 10.5 crore, Kannada: Rs 35 lakh, Tamil: Rs 1.1 crore and Malayalam: Rs 25 lakh)

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 12.5 crore (Telugu: Rs 8 crore, Hindi: Rs 4 crore, Kannada: Rs 10 lakh, Tamil: Rs 30 lakh and Malayalam: Rs 10 lakh)

Total - Rs 173.1 crore

About Devara Part 1

The film is directed by Koratala Siva, known for blockbusters like Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage and features Jr NTR in twin roles. The actor is playing both a father and a son in double the action and excitement. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has made her debut in the South with a key role, while Saif Ali Khan has once again stepped in as the lead antagonist for the second time in a pan-India film after Adipurush.

Also Read: 'Kuch bhi ho sakta..': Anupam Kher reacts to counterfeit notes' video with his face instead of Mahatma Gandhi