'Kuch bhi ho sakta..': Anupam Kher reacts to counterfeit notes' video with his face instead of Mahatma Gandhi

In a shocking scam surfaced in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, fake Rs 500 currency notes with Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher's face have been seized. A video of bundles of such counterfeit notes is doing rounds on the internet wherein the actor's face can be seen in place of Mahatma Gandhi. These currency notes also display the name 'Resole Bank Of India' instead of 'Reserve Bank Of India'. Resharing one such viral video, Anupam Kher has finally put out his reaction on the same. ''Lo ji karlo baat, My photo instead of Gandhi's photo on the note of five hundred???? Anything can happen!'' he wrote along with the video.

Deets about the bizarre case

As per a report by The Indian Express, the fake currency notes were recovered after a bullion firm owner Mehul Thakkar sent his employee, Bharat Joshi, to deliver 2,100 grams of gold worth Rs 1.6 crore as part of a business deal. Mehul had agreed to the deal after receiving a call from Prashant Patel, a jewellery shop manager with whom he had a reliable relationship.

Prashant informed Mehul that the buyers couldn't immediately transfer the full amount via RTGS and offered Rs 1.3 crore in cash and promised to pay the remaining Rs 30 lakh the next day.

Mehul delivered the fold to the men at their temporary officer in the Navrangpura area. The men handed over 26 bundles of Rs 500 fake currency notes and instructed Mehul to count the cash using a machine. After inspecting closely, Mehul found that these notes have Anupam Kher's picture instead of Mahatma Gandhi's. By the time, Mehul realised the scam, the men fled with the gold, following which he filed a complaint at the Navrangpura police station on September 24.

The police is investigating the case, reviewing CCTV footage to track down the suspects. In their investigation, the police revealed that the suspects had set up the officer just two days back before the transaction.

